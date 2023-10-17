Arsenal man compares his national team style of play to the Gunners’ system

Gabriel Magalhaes has compared Arsenal’s playing system to that which they use in the Brazil national team.

The defender is gradually becoming a key player for both the club and country and has been a regular for the Selecao under the current manager.

As his reputation grows in the Brazil national team, he is now getting accustomed to a new style of play and was asked how it compares to what they do at the Emirates.

The defender said, as quoted Globo Esporte:

“Nowadays, that’s what football asks of you, to have possession of the ball and play out wide.

“Of course, there are some things that are similar to the work we do at Arsenal, but there are some things that are different. Every day we try to learn as much as we can from Diniz, a spectacular person who is here to help everyone.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has been with us for much of Mikel Arteta’s tenure as the club’s manager and is accustomed to our style of play.

The defender is earning the recognition he deserves with the Brazil national team, and we anticipate him to continue performing well for both the club and the country.

If there are similarities in how both teams play, it would be much easier for him to excel when he is a part of both groups.

————————————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…