Arsenal man could be heading to Italy in January

Corriere Dello Sport reports that Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac has been offered to AS Roma as the Gunners begin to trim down their squad.

They have already made a few signings in the transfer window, but the addition of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes means that the Gunners have just too many defenders.

They were unable to dispose of the likes of Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi in the last transfer window.

But these players will struggle to play now and Arteta is keen to ensure that they leave the club so he can have a reasonable number of players to work with.

Kolasinac was linked with a move to Bayern Leverkusen in this transfer window, but the European window closed without the move happening.

The report claims that AS Roma is looking for an experienced cover for the always injured Leonardo Spinazzola.

The only cover that they have for that position now is 18 years old Riccardo Calafiori and Kolasinac is seen as a player that will offer more experience in that position.

Kolasinac has seen his position at the Emirates taken over by Kieran Tierney and the Gunners can also play Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles there too, so he won’t be missed much when he is sold.