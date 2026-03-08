Arsenal man could now actively pursue a move away from the Emirates

Myles Lewis Skelly has experienced a difficult period at Arsenal, with the defender reportedly falling down the pecking order despite being an important player for the club last season.
The young defender was Arsenal’s first-choice left back during the previous campaign as the team came close to winning the league title. During that season, the Gunners also reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and progressed deep into the Champions League.
Lewis Skelly featured prominently in those competitions and even started high-profile matches against Real Madrid and PSG, highlighting the level of trust placed in him at the time.
Changing role in the squad
However, the situation has changed significantly this season. At the start of the campaign, manager Mikel Arteta chose to make Riccardo Calafiori his preferred option at left back, pushing Lewis Skelly further down the selection order.
The defender has continued to work to regain his place in the starting line-up, but competition within the squad has intensified. His challenge has become even more difficult with Piero Hincapie also ahead of him in the manager’s plans.
For a player who was once a regular starter in key fixtures, the reduced playing time represents a notable shift in circumstances. Despite remaining a valued member of the squad, opportunities on the pitch have been limited.
Possible summer decision
The lack of regular minutes has reportedly raised questions about Lewis Skelly’s future at the club. Players at his stage of development often prioritise consistent playing time to continue progressing in their careers.
According to Football Insider, the defender could consider requesting a move at the end of the season in search of more opportunities. The report suggests he may seek a transfer if his situation does not improve before the campaign concludes.
Arsenal is believed to regard him as an important player, which could complicate any potential departure. Nevertheless, if the current situation remains unchanged, Lewis Skelly may feel that leaving the Emirates is the best option to secure regular first-team football.
It doesn’t look from the outside, he has been guided well. He has lost confidence and is (from my point of view) playing differently than he was when he was doing extremely well and getting an England call up. But we do not know all the circumstances. He definitely isn’t the player, he was. Can he be again? And if not Why?
Skelly has a contract until 2030 so either someone is paying 60 mil or he goes out loan to a club that will play him in midfield regularly. He’s 19 and midfield is notoriously an older players game because it’s the most tactical. Why central midfielders make good coaches: Ancelotti, Pep, Wenger, Arteta, Conte, Mourinho, Simeone, Zidane, Del Bosque, Capello, Van Gall, Benitez, Allegri, Rijkaard, Deschamps etc.
Arteta has badly managed this guy.
The moment he signed the new contract, he was relegated to the bench in an instant.
But we cannot afford to sell him. His ball carrying ability coupled with his eye for a defense breaking pass makes him an ideal candidate to rotate with Rice…next season. As for the remainder of this season, I’m only interested in results, not the style of play or minutes given to players
Unfortunately for him he’s a midfielder, our least rotated area by a country mile.
Why he got a new contract when MA knew he wasn’t in the plans makes no sense. For both parties a sale would be best but the new contract potentially makes it more difficult. Never seems to learn
Loans almost always end up negative and with contracts running down while we subsidise wages for years.