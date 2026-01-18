Arsenal man could return from injury for the Man Utd game

Piero Hincapie suffered an injury during Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Emirates, creating further concern for Mikel Arteta ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. The defender had been drafted into the side as a replacement for Riccardo Calafiori, who has himself been sidelined with a long term injury, leaving Arsenal short of options in a key area of the pitch.

Hincapie’s absence has significantly reduced Arsenal’s depth at left back. At present, Myles Lewis-Skelly is the only remaining fit specialist option in that position, but he has fallen out of favour with Arteta. The manager appears reluctant to place full trust in the youngster, preferring more experienced alternatives whenever possible.

Defensive concerns ahead of key fixture

Arteta’s selection choices underline those concerns, with Jurrien Timber seemingly preferred ahead of Lewis-Skelly when cover is required on the left side of defence. This situation has highlighted the importance of both Hincapie and Calafiori to Arsenal’s structure and balance. Their continued absence has limited Arteta’s flexibility at the back and forced adjustments that are less than ideal.

The timing of the injury problems is far from convenient. Arsenal’s next Premier League opponents are Manchester United, a side buoyed by recent results and under new management. United arrive with confidence after defeating Manchester City in their previous match, while Arsenal were held to a frustrating draw by Nottingham Forest. That contrast in momentum will not have gone unnoticed by either camp.

Hincapie fitness update offers hope

Despite those challenges, there is cautious optimism within the Arsenal camp. According to Football London, there is a possibility that Hincapie could return in time for the weekend clash against the Red Devils. Such a development would provide Arteta with a welcome boost and ease some of the defensive strain currently facing the squad.

While Calafiori remains unavailable, the potential return of Hincapie would allow Arsenal to approach the fixture with greater balance and assurance. The Gunners still possess a strong squad capable of responding positively to recent setbacks. Facing one of their biggest rivals, Arsenal will be eager to reassert itself and return to winning ways, knowing that improved defensive stability could prove decisive in a match of such importance.