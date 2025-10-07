Arsenal man debunks reports he wanted to leave in the summer

Leandro Trossard was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer, with rumours of his potential departure from Arsenal growing stronger as the club continued to strengthen its attacking options. Despite these developments, the Belgian forward has reaffirmed his commitment to the Gunners and expressed his satisfaction with life at the Emirates Stadium.

Summer Transfer Uncertainty

Trossard has been competing with Gabriel Martinelli for the left wing position since joining Arsenal, but the arrival of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke appeared to threaten his place in the side. Many observers believed that the new signings would push him further down the pecking order, especially as he was not a guaranteed starter even before their arrival. Such circumstances naturally fuelled speculation that Trossard could be sold or seek a move elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

However, Arsenal took a different approach. Instead of offloading him, the club decided to reward the player with improved contract terms, signalling their continued faith in his ability and professionalism. This decision has been vindicated, as Trossard has since been given considerable playing time and has contributed positively whenever called upon.

Trossard’s Response to Exit Talk

Addressing the summer rumours directly, Trossard spoke to Sporza, making it clear that he had no intention of leaving North London. He stated, “I feel very good at Arsenal.” He went on to add, “There are always such rumours. But leaving was never really an option. I feel very good at Arsenal.” His comments put to rest any lingering speculation about his future and underscored his contentment with his current situation.

As one of the players trusted by Mikel Arteta, Trossard remains an important part of the manager’s plans. Given his versatility and experience, Arsenal are unlikely to part ways with him easily. Unless a significant offer is presented, the club appears willing to allow him to continue playing a key role and potentially see out his contract. Trossard’s professionalism and attitude have ensured he remains an asset to Arsenal’s ambitions this season and beyond.

