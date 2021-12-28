Arsenal man decides to run down his contract despite efforts to keep him

Alexandre Lacazette has rejected a contract offer from Arsenal and has told the Gunners he is leaving as a free agent in the summer.

Todofichajes claims the Gunners had wanted to keep the French striker at the Emirates as he becomes a prominent member of Mikel Arteta’s team following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence from the squad.

However, he has his eyes on becoming a free agent in the summer and joining another club of his choice.

The Frenchman would not lack takers as he has had suitors for much of his time at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Since he moved to Arsenal, Lacazette has not been a prolific frontman.

He has lived most of his time in London under the shadows of Aubameyang, and Arsenal needs a better striker.

At 30, Lacazette is simply too old to perform better than he has done for us so far, and he should leave.

Because he has been a loyal servant, all we can do is wish him the best at his next club.

Auba could follow him through the exit door if a suitable offer arrives, but it would not be a surprise if Arteta continues to ignore him as the Spaniard did with Mesut Ozil.

