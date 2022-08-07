Arsenal man desperate to cancel his contract at the Emirates

Hector Bellerin remains keen to leave Arsenal in this transfer window as he looks to make a return to Real Betis.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan with them, and he enjoyed his time.

He returned to the Emirates in this campaign and has remained one of the players Arsenal wants to discard.

Since he returned, he made it clear he wants to go back to Seville, but Betis don’t have the money to make the move happen.

But Bellerin has no interest in any other suitor, and he is now pushing to terminate his contract.

A report on Metro Sport claims the full-back is ready to tear up his current Arsenal deal worth £4.2m and leave for free.

He would then accept an offer that is around half of what he makes now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When a player wants to leave, it is always great to allow him to go because it could disrupt the peace in the dressing room.

Leaving him out of our game against Crystal Palace is a clear sign that we do not need Bellerin.

We have torn up the contracts of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent transfer windows and we should do the same for Bellerin to allow him to leave.

