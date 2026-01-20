Arsenal man desperately wants to stay fit until the end of the season

Every player begins a season with personal ambitions, most of which revolve around winning trophies and contributing to collective success. At Arsenal, individual targets exist, yet the priorities of the team always come first. The squad is united in its pursuit of silverware, and personal achievements are expected to support that wider objective. Some players will be measured by goals, others by assists or defensive consistency, but all are judged by their ability to strengthen the group.

For Viktor Gyokeres, the assessment at the end of the campaign will naturally focus on his goals, as he was recruited to provide finishing power for the Gunners. Yet within the same squad, there are players whose aims are more personal and shaped by circumstance. Their objectives may differ significantly, reflecting individual challenges and stages of recovery.

Personal targets within a collective mission

If asked about their ambitions, Arsenal players would likely offer a variety of answers. Some may speak about trophies, others about appearances or influence on the pitch. Gabriel Jesus, however, has a more fundamental wish. After enduring a prolonged period affected by injuries, his primary focus is simply to remain fit and available for selection. His outlook reflects a pragmatic approach, shaped by difficult experiences over recent seasons.

According to Arsenal Media, Jesus explained that maintaining his health now stands above all other targets. He said, “I think my first target is to be healthy, from now till the end of the season.. You know, this is my fourth season at Arsenal, and, unfortunately, I played maybe one and a half, two and then the rest with injuries.”

Fitness as the foundation for contribution

These words underline how central fitness has become to his sense of progress. After long absences, the chance to train regularly and feature consistently represents a significant milestone. He added, “I’m so glad that since I came back, I have had a lot of minutes. So I think we are building something good for me, for my knee, for my whole body. So, I’m in a good way to help the team.”

For Jesus, availability is the key to influence. By staying fit, he believes he can contribute meaningfully to Arsenal’s ambitions and regain the continuity that has been missing. His perspective highlights an often overlooked truth in elite football, that health is the platform upon which performance, confidence and achievement are built. While goals and trophies remain the ultimate measures, for one of Arsenal’s senior forwards, success this season begins with resilience and recovery, offering the club a valuable presence as they continue their pursuit of honours.