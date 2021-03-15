Arsenal man drops big hint over his future

Joe Willock says he is open to staying at Newcastle United beyond his current loan spell after he fell in love with the Magpies.

He joined them from Arsenal in the last transfer window after he failed to appear in their first team regularly enough.

Although he was an important member of their team last season, Mikel Arteta preferred other midfield options to him in this campaign.

He has enjoyed his time in Steve Bruce’s relegation-threatened side since he has been there and says he is open to remaining with them.

The midfielder admits that he had never left Arsenal before and was worried about how he would adapt to a new environment.

But he has now settled in and has enjoyed the love and support that the fans are showering on him at the moment.

Willock, 21, said via Sun Sports: “I love playing for Newcastle.

“When I first came here, I was a bit apprehensive of how I would take to it because I’d never left Arsenal.

“I’d been at Arsenal since I was four and a half, so coming to a new club, coming up north to Newcastle was a bit scary.

“But as I came here and settled in and saw the love from the fans that I’m receiving, of course I’d love to continue playing here.”

Willock is one of the few players who have emerged from the Arsenal academy with flying colours.

He should focus on making an impression in the North East before the end of the season and that could help him get back into the team when he returns to the Emirates.