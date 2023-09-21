Arsenal man earns huge praise for his performance against PSV

Gabriel Jesus displayed a brilliant performance in Arsenal’s 4-0 victory against PSV last night, earning praise from the Dutch media.

The striker made a strong return to the starting lineup for the Gunners in their first Champions League match of the season, and he rewarded the faith placed in him with a goal.

Despite PSV arriving in London with confidence in securing a positive result before returning to the Netherlands, Arsenal had different intentions, successfully achieving their objectives.

While it was an overall impressive team performance, Voetbal Primeur singled out Gabriel Jesus for his exceptional contribution to the game. They highlighted how he consistently troubled Olivier Boscagli throughout the fixture.

Jesus’ outstanding performance has raised hopes among Arsenal fans that he will build on this top-notch display in the matches to come.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus showed he had been waiting for the return of the Champions League and we hope he stays fit.

Our season suffered when he was injured last season and we expect the former Manchester City to stay fitter this term and play a vital role in the success we will achieve as a team.

But we must not get carried away by that result because there will be tougher matches in Europe and domestic competitions.

