Arsenal man earns praise for his performance against FC Zurich

Eddie Nketiah showed he is a top talent at the end of last season, and that is one reason Arsenal handed him a new long-term contract.

He even changed his shirt number to 14, and fans expect him to become a leading star in the future.

The England youth international has, however, struggled to play for the Gunners in this campaign after Gabriel Jesus’ arrival in the summer.

The Brazilian has reduced him to just a few minutes in Premier League matches.

He got his first start of the campaign in the Europa League game against FC Zurich last night.

It was a very good outing from the lad, and Standard Sport’s Simon Collings was full of praise for him.

He writes in his column:

“The goal capped off an impressive display from Nketiah, who has so far had to sit and watch Gabriel Jesus hit the ground running at Emirates Stadium.

“The Brazilian is clearly Arsenal’s first-choice No9, but the Europa League will provide an opportunity for Nketiah to show he is viable competition and possibly someone who could even play alongside Jesus.

“There has been a noticeable improvement in Nketiah’s all-round game since the summer. He looks stronger and his ability to hold the ball up and link play has come on leaps and bounds.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah was handed a new deal because we know he is a top talent, and he showed that last night.

Sadly, he is not better than Jesus, so he would have to remain behind the Brazilian.

He could eventually make a case to start alongside the Manchester City man if he keeps performing well.

