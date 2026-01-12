Arsenal man earns rare start for his loan club this weekend

Reiss Nelson is currently on his fourth loan spell away from Arsenal, with the winger facing increasing pressure to establish himself through regular game time. Despite breaking through at the Emirates, his senior career has struggled to gain sustained momentum, reflected in the fact that he has made only 50 league appearances for the club.

This lack of consistent involvement explains why Arsenal have repeatedly opted to send him out on loan in search of development and minutes. Nelson is spending the current campaign on loan at Brentford, but his situation has again proven challenging, as he has yet to secure a regular starting role in their side.

Injuries have played a significant part in disrupting his progress over the years, and the same issue has affected his current spell. Although he has now returned to fitness, the task of breaking into the Brentford team remains difficult, particularly given their strong performances without him.

Challenge of earning minutes at Brentford

Brentford have continued to perform well during Nelson’s absence, which has only intensified competition for places. As a result, opportunities may be limited unless circumstances change within the squad. Nelson is aware of the challenge he faces and understands that he must maximise any chances he receives to demonstrate his value.

The winger has continued to work towards regaining match sharpness and contributing positively when selected. His focus remains on making an impact whenever called upon, even if starting opportunities are currently scarce.

First start offers a renewed opportunity

A recent development may encourage Nelson as he looks to reassert himself. Arsenal Media reports that he played the opening 70 minutes of Brentford’s 2 to 0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup. That appearance marked his first start for the club since their League Cup fixtures against Grimsby in October.

While the match does not guarantee a regular place, it represents an important step in his efforts to rebuild momentum. For Nelson, the remainder of the season will be crucial as he seeks to prove he can remain fit, contribute consistently, and make a strong case for himself, whether at Brentford or upon his return to Arsenal.