Arsenal man edges closer to a return to full training

Mohamed Elneny, a player admired by some Arsenal fans for his commitment and presence in the squad, has been sidelined since earlier this year due to a significant long-term injury. Despite his limited game time, he remains a valued member of the squad.

While there were expectations that Elneny might depart the club at the conclusion of the previous season, Arsenal chose to extend his contract, recognising his significance within the dressing room.

However, his extended absence from action due to injury has hampered his ability to fulfil his role effectively as a backup player for the team. Encouragingly, a report from Football London suggests that Elneny is now on the verge of returning to full fitness.

The club appears optimistic that he will be available for selection by Mikel Arteta in a matter of weeks, potentially allowing him to resume his role within the team and contribute to their campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny may not be a starter at Arsenal, but the Egyptian is an essential member of our dressing room and he will be useful if our other options are not available to play.

This is why we need him to be in top shape for as much as possible so that he can step up and play when needed.

