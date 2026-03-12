Arsenal man excited to be used in a different position during the season

Christian Norgaard has not featured as frequently as he might have expected since completing his move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The Danish midfielder arrived at the club with a strong reputation, having established himself as one of the most experienced and consistent performers in the Premier League. Before joining Arsenal, he served as captain of Brentford and was widely recognised for his leadership and reliability in midfield.

Arsenal moved quickly to secure his services once it became clear that Thomas Partey would depart the club. Norgaard was brought in to provide depth and competition in midfield, particularly as cover for Martin Zubimendi.

Limited Opportunities in Midfield

However, opportunities in his preferred position have been limited. Zubimendi has been in outstanding form over recent months and has played a significant role in Arsenal’s strong performances throughout the season.

The Spaniard’s consistency and influence in midfield have made him the clear first choice in the position, leaving Norgaard with fewer chances to feature regularly. With Arsenal enjoying a highly successful campaign, the coaching staff have been reluctant to disrupt the balance that Zubimendi has helped create.

As a result, Norgaard has been required to adapt his role within the squad. Rather than competing directly for minutes in midfield, he has occasionally been deployed in defence when the team has needed additional cover.

Embracing a New Role in Defence

Arsenal continue to value Norgaard’s experience and versatility, and his willingness to adapt has made him an important option for the squad. In several matches, he has been used as a centre back, a role that allows him to utilise his reading of the game and composure in possession.

Despite the positional change, Norgaard appears comfortable with the adjustment and views it as an opportunity to contribute to the team differently.

Speaking about the situation, he explained his perspective on the role, as quoted by Tipsbladet.

“It actually suits me very well.

“As a defender, you have a lot of the game in front of you. In the long run, it could be a good and suitable position for me. It’s nice to have a phase where I try it out.

“I will embrace and enjoy that. I am sure that it can be a good opportunity in the matches where we have some problems.”

