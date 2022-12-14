Arsenal man expected to complete season in France

Arsenal has just lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury which could force them to sign another striker.

The Brazilian was a pivotal member of their team before the World Cup break and lived up to the expectations after his summer move from Manchester City.

However, now they have to plan for the next three months without him in the picture. Will they have to buy a new striker to cover for his absence?

Probably not, with Folarin Balogun in top form in France for Reims, they just need to recall him for the second half of the season.

However, Fabrizio Romano insists there are no ongoing talks to that effect and everyone expects him to stay in France until at least the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is enjoying a lot of growth this season and he has to continue that way to develop into the player he can become.

The striker will not be so useful to us if we recall him and Jesus returns to fitness early, so it makes little sense to consider bringing him back to the club now.

Instead, we should sign another striker on a short-term deal, perhaps for six months until the end of the season.

