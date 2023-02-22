Arsenal man extends his stay at the club after signing contract extension

Mohamed Elneny has signed a new Arsenal contract as the Gunners show faith in the Egyptian midfielder.

Elneny has been at the Emirates since 2016 and is one of the longest-serving squad members.

He is no longer a regular at the club and often only plays when other midfielders ahead of him on the pecking order are unfit.

However, the Egyptian is a popular figure in the dressing room and continues to show that he is one of the top professionals at the club now.

He signed a new deal in the summer but has had an injury-ravaged season, yet Arsenal has handed him another one-year extension, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny is one of the most popular players in the Arsenal dressing room and leads by example, which is why everyone loves him.

Every dressing room needs experienced players who have been at the club for a long time, so the Egyptian deserves to keep his place in the squad.

If he maintains his good reputation, he might even become a member of staff at the Emirates at the end of his playing career.

Last season, he hit top form towards the end of the campaign and it would be great if that happens again when he returns from injury.

