Arsenal man extends his stay at the club after signing contract extension

Mohamed Elneny has signed a new Arsenal contract as the Gunners show faith in the Egyptian midfielder.
Elneny has been at the Emirates since 2016 and is one of the longest-serving squad members.
He is no longer a regular at the club and often only plays when other midfielders ahead of him on the pecking order are unfit.
However, the Egyptian is a popular figure in the dressing room and continues to show that he is one of the top professionals at the club now.
He signed a new deal in the summer but has had an injury-ravaged season, yet Arsenal has handed him another one-year extension, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Elneny is one of the most popular players in the Arsenal dressing room and leads by example, which is why everyone loves him.
Every dressing room needs experienced players who have been at the club for a long time, so the Egyptian deserves to keep his place in the squad.
If he maintains his good reputation, he might even become a member of staff at the Emirates at the end of his playing career.
Last season, he hit top form towards the end of the campaign and it would be great if that happens again when he returns from injury.
WATCH – Our Irish friends from the Arsenal Supporters Club DublinArsenal have made another podcast discussing our superb comeback against Aston Villa- It’s a great listen!
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
I must say am really disappointed by this, for me Elneny didn’t deserve the extension.
I think our middle field does need some shaking up, it’s aging and honestly we need to be bringing in some young top class players
Defensive Middlefield has been our weakest position for some time now, apart from Partey who’s aging and has injury issues. The rest have yet to prove themselves there, Xhaka, Lakonga tried and failed. Jorginho is yet to prove himself there, still early.
Elneny is just bang average, UCL football is coming. All we needed to do was to let him go and bring world class talent there
I like elneny and I think he’s a decent enough player but I don’t understand this contract (if it’s true). With jorginho signing (experienced head) I don’t see the benefit of keeping elneny – realistically, he’s not going to suddenly become a first teamer next season and will be taking up a place in the squad that could go to a younger player for their development (either a new player or one from the youth team).
I can only think this is something to do with him going into coaching (not that I’ve heard anything about him doing that)?
+1