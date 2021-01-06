Arsenal man features as one of the worst signings of the Premier League season

Arsenal had one of the busiest transfer windows last summer as they brought in some reinforcements for Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Gunners needed to build on their FA Cup and Community Shield win in the new season, and they did support their manager, despite the presence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the incomings, Gabriel Magalhaes has stood out while the likes of Dani Ceballos haven’t inspired any confidence with their performances for the club.

The Gunners also brought in Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer after the Brazilian ended last season in fine form.

But he has looked like a terrible recruitment mistake by the club this season, and Sun Sports has named him as one of the worst signings of the season.

He has been so poor that Arsenal has had to fall back on their teenage stars like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to help them.

About the Brazilian, Sun Sports’ Dave Fraser writes:

“ON the face of it, signing a player with seven years of Premier League experience and two top-flight titles for free seemed a no-brainer.

“But Willian, 32, has looked utterly lost in North London, helping lead the Gunners to their worst-ever start in Premier League history.

“The Brazilian veteran – paid a staggering £220,000 per week – has been dropped in recent weeks.

“And it’s hardly a coincidence Arsenal’s form has drastically improved in those games with the young Gunners offering far more.

“The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka deserve their spot in the team far more than Willian as things stand.”