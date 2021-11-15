Arsenal man features in starting XI of best Premier League players this season

Aaron Ramsdale has been named as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

TalkSport named a lineup of players who have impressed in the competition so far and the Arsenal summer signing was the chosen goalie as he continues to shine for the Gunners.

After naming him in the lineup that also includes the likes of Declan Rice and Ruben Dias, they wrote:

“After arriving for a big fee from Sheffield United, England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has proved many doubters wrong since joining the Gunners.

“The 23-year-old was named on the bench for his first two league games of the season but since then has kept Bernd Leno out with several incredible performances.

“Against Leicester City for example, he made a superb save from a James Maddison free-kick that preserved his clean sheet which is something he has done on four other occasions in eight matches.

“His form for the Gunners has not only helped them to fifth in the table, six points off leaders Chelsea but has led to an England call up where he could receive his first cap against San Marino.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of the finest players Arsenal signed in the last transfer window.

The England international came to the Emirates for a cheaper fee than Ben White and Martin Odegaard, but he has stolen the limelight from everyone at the club so far.

He is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League now considering the saves he makes.

At 23, he has most of his career ahead of him and Arsenal will be hopeful he would only get better and help the club achieve its goals.