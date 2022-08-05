Arsenal man finally agrees a transfer to Turkish club

Lucas Torreira has finally agreed to leave Arsenal to join Galatasaray after he initially rejected their approach.

The midfielder had clarified that he doesn’t want to play for The Gunners again.

He has spent the last two full seasons away from the club on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina.

He did well in that last campaign, and we expected him to join Fiorentina permanently.

However, the Serie A club could not make the finances to sign him available.

He returned to the Emirates and has been searching for a new home.

Galatasaray emerged as his most serious suitors after they reached an agreement with the Gunners long ago.

However, the Uruguayan was reluctant, and he even missed a flight to Turkiye.

But Fabrizio Romano claims he has finally agreed to join them, and he could be on a plane to do his medical soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Selling Torreira for any fee would be a huge success because we need to get rid of all the players that made us underachieve for years.

Mikel Arteta is building a new team that will challenge for different trophies and we don’t need anyone that doesn’t fit into the plan.

Hopefully, there would be no complications in this deal, and they will successfully complete it.

