Arsenal man finally signs new deal despite Serie A interest

Jorginho has finally extended his contract with Arsenal for one more season, putting an end to speculation over his future.
The Gunners always had the option to secure his future for another year, but they had not acted upon it until now.
This delay left their fans puzzled, especially considering Jorginho’s excellent form, and it also attracted interest from several other clubs.
Juventus and several other Serie A clubs were keen to sign Jorginho as a free agent.
Arsenal’s slow progress in offering him a new deal kept their hopes alive.
However, the midfielder remained fully focused on matters on the field, with Arsenal chasing the Premier League title.
Jorginho has now finally extended his contract at the club for one more season, with reports suggesting he has an option for a further year.
After penning the extension, Jorginho said, as quoted by The Sun:
“I feel I can and I want to give more to the fans because they’ve been giving a lot of affection and support to me.
“All I want is to give it back. I feel I have more to do.
“I want to win as much as I can. We are enjoying [this season] because it’s a beautiful journey. It’s a special moment, a special thing we’ve been doing.
“We need to push and enjoy the moment, every single day. To be where we are, we worked hard, we need to be proud and trust what we’re doing and believe it.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jorginho is one of our most important players, and he clearly deserves a new deal at the Emirates.
Hopefully, we can win some titles together in the next year.
Yeah. He will at least save us some funds to sign in other positions. Partey should be allowed to run down his contract. He’s streets above Jorginho
Well, that’s the first of the 100% players supposedly destined to leave, proving the point that BS is rife 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂!!
Now, the other dead certs to leave are Partey, Nketiah, Nelson, Ramsdale and Tierney.
Let’s see what happens 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Great to see Jorginho sign up and his experience will be invaluable…in MY humble opinion.
certain to leave with contract expiry in June, he has signed a new contract and that is great, Edu has done his job properly, a huge sigh of relief
if any of the other names are with us in October it is only because Edu has not done his job properly
Nah!! If Ramsdale and Partey are still with us and Tierney is persuaded to return, we will save an enormous amount of money for replacements.
Nketiah and Nelson will fetch a tidy sum that we can invest and stay well clear of any issues that plagued Everton and Forest.
I believe that we are about to witness players of world class ability wanting to join the club, not just top class, but world class and THAT’S down to MA and Edu. ☑️
Nah!! Ken
anyone who thinks Tierney is wearing an Arsenal shirt in the PL again is delusional
Ramsdale commits career suicide to be number 2
securing Jorginho signs Partey’s fate, Arteta can now phase in younger top class upgrades knowing Jorginho can step in if needed, no need for two back-ups so Partey gone
are you so blind, or so…
it’s funny Ken how the randomly assigned emoji’s for you feels quite fitting…
…and for mine too!
Not randomly selected, but thoroughly dissected to fit the comment before them 🎯
own it Ken…
i’m owning mine, check it out