Arsenal man finally signs new deal despite Serie A interest

Jorginho has finally extended his contract with Arsenal for one more season, putting an end to speculation over his future.

The Gunners always had the option to secure his future for another year, but they had not acted upon it until now.

This delay left their fans puzzled, especially considering Jorginho’s excellent form, and it also attracted interest from several other clubs.

Juventus and several other Serie A clubs were keen to sign Jorginho as a free agent.

Arsenal’s slow progress in offering him a new deal kept their hopes alive.

However, the midfielder remained fully focused on matters on the field, with Arsenal chasing the Premier League title.

Jorginho has now finally extended his contract at the club for one more season, with reports suggesting he has an option for a further year.

After penning the extension, Jorginho said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I feel I can and I want to give more to the fans because they’ve been giving a lot of affection and support to me.

“All I want is to give it back. I feel I have more to do.

“I want to win as much as I can. We are enjoying [this season] because it’s a beautiful journey. It’s a special moment, a special thing we’ve been doing.

“We need to push and enjoy the moment, every single day. To be where we are, we worked hard, we need to be proud and trust what we’re doing and believe it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho is one of our most important players, and he clearly deserves a new deal at the Emirates.

Hopefully, we can win some titles together in the next year.

