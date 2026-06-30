Arsenal man flirts with a move to Serie A this summer

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to AC Milan as Arsenal continue to assess their attacking options ahead of the new season, with the Brazilian appearing increasingly likely to leave the Emirates during the current transfer window.

Jesus has played an important role for the Gunners in recent years, but he has gradually slipped down the attacking hierarchy and now finds himself behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s plans. Arsenal are also considering further additions in attack, which could reduce his opportunities even more.

Arsenal Open To Summer Departure

The club are therefore prepared to sanction his departure if a suitable offer arrives, particularly as Arsenal continue looking to strengthen other areas of the squad before the transfer window closes.

Jesus is also reportedly open to moving on, meaning both player and club appear aligned regarding a possible exit this summer. His situation has attracted interest from multiple clubs as they monitor developments around his future.

Palmeiras are among the teams interested in bringing the forward back to Brazil, with the player believed to be open to returning to his former club at some stage of his career. However, he also appears keen on testing himself in Italian football.

That stance has encouraged clubs such as AC Milan and Juventus, both of whom continue searching for experienced attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Jesus Discusses Serie A Ambition

Asked recently about the possibility of playing in Italy, Jesus admitted he has long admired Serie A and remains open to the idea of moving there in the future.

Speaking as quoted by Sempre Milan, the Arsenal forward said:

“I grew up watching Serie A and dreamed of playing in Italy. Scoring two goals at San Siro against Inter was like making that dream come true. I don’t know my future, now I’m working and we’ll see what happens with Arsenal.”

Jesus’ comments are likely to increase speculation regarding his future as clubs in Italy continue monitoring his situation closely during the summer transfer window.

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