Arsenal man frustrating their efforts to offload him

Arsenal is keen to sell Hector Bellerin in this transfer window and they have set an asking price of 10m euros.

Although he has a season left on his current deal, his successful loan spell at Real Betis in the last campaign means the club can make some money from his sale.

He has interest from AS Roma and Fiorentina and both of these clubs will negotiate a good deal with the Gunners for his signature.

But Estadio Deportivo reports that the only club he wants to join is Betis, and this has put the Gunners in a tight spot.

That is the case because the Seville club doesn’t have the money to pursue their interest in the Arsenal man and the Gunners want to sell him to the highest bidder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin had fun and success at Betis last season and it is understandable that he wants to return there.

But as a club, what we care more about is selling our players to the team willing to offer the most money.

Bellerin joined us for a small fee as a youngster from Barcelona, but we have invested huge sums of money in him and we should benefit from our investment by making a nice transfer fee.

