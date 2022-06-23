Arsenal man frustrating their efforts to offload him

Arsenal is keen to sell Hector Bellerin in this transfer window and they have set an asking price of 10m euros.
Although he has a season left on his current deal, his successful loan spell at Real Betis in the last campaign means the club can make some money from his sale.
He has interest from AS Roma and Fiorentina and both of these clubs will negotiate a good deal with the Gunners for his signature.
But Estadio Deportivo reports that the only club he wants to join is Betis, and this has put the Gunners in a tight spot.
That is the case because the Seville club doesn’t have the money to pursue their interest in the Arsenal man and the Gunners want to sell him to the highest bidder.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bellerin had fun and success at Betis last season and it is understandable that he wants to return there.
But as a club, what we care more about is selling our players to the team willing to offer the most money.
Bellerin joined us for a small fee as a youngster from Barcelona, but we have invested huge sums of money in him and we should benefit from our investment by making a nice transfer fee.
Juventus want him also.
This Jesus deal is not a good deal.
£45m + add ons & £220k a week.
Just got rid of the massive wage bill to then blow it on ManCitys SuperSub and he is suppose to be the new saviour.
Same as last season with Ben White for £50m when he is nowhere near that valuation and we needed Bissouma but now he is away to Spurs.
Then we will let Bellerin, Lucas, Leno, Pepe (already Dino & Matteo for buttons and Laca/Auba for free) & whoever else go for pennies while we pay over the top for players we don’t really need when a Top Striker and Midfielder is required.
Vieria isn’t that beast we need In the middle as Partey is unreliable so far here at The Emirates. He may come good but another AM like Øde& SR.
I really am lost in what we are doing this summer considering we did nothing in January which basically costs us Top4 as we ran out of steam and failed miserbale come last 8games bar 2 positive wins v Chelsea & Utd.
I think if we sign Jesus that will be us near finished and I don’t see us being anywhere near top4 with this squad. Hope I’m wrong but I don’t see it, Spurs are miles ahead of us & they showed that when the pipped us to top4 with a spanking. Yes we lost to Newcastle but the Spurs demolition ruined all hopes.
Very worried about this window
I understand your concerns mate
but the only chance AFC have in
in the GJ sweepstakes is by
providing the most comprehensive
financial package available. Yes he
will be the main man leading the
front line @ the Emirates, and has
seemingly a good relationship with
MA but at the end of the day
MONEY triumphs ever other factor
that the Brazilian might be
considering. Do you honestly
think that the likes of Osimen,
Martinez, Abraham etc wouldn’t
ask for the same wages?
As far as the transfer window I’m
not sure any Arsenal fans have a
clue what is actually happening
behind close doors @ the Emirates.
Not even the ITK gooners could of
predicted the Viera deal as well
as the seemingly serious interest
in both Raphina and Martinez.
I do agree that Edu and MA should
be prioritizing a DM or dynamic
B2B but unless both Xhaka and
AMN leave unfortunately there
just isn’t room @ the Arsenal inn
atm.
WTS would anybody be surprised
if the likes of Neves, R Sanchez or
Fabian Ruiz are Arsenal players
by the end of week?
Hang in there man, I anticipate
this window to be a roller coaster
ride!!
How many more times will what is almost exactly the same repeated article about Bellerin be rehashed!?
A few minor changes of phrase do NOT make a different article, Ads PAT AND MARTIN!
Please, for our sanitys sake, change the record and put a NEW one on JA.
Spurs are miles ahead of us and they pipped us to fourth place…. Does that statement make any sense to you?? It wasn’t 20points, it was 30points, just 2points! If you had mentioned Liverpool or Man city, I would have agreed with you. And last I checked, they still haven’t won any trophy, not even a spoon; in the last 7yrs. So, hw are they ahead of us??? Don’t you ever compare my dear Arsenal with a team with no trophy, pls😫…
@SEAN
The only trophies that really matter in the modern game are the league and the champions league. The domestic trophies change nothing and the Europa’s only real importance is it gives you a champions league place. So this crap that it doesn’t matter if Spurs keep finishing above Arsenal, It doesn’t matter if they are in the champions league and Arsenal aren’t because “they haven’t won any trophies” is just delusional.
Too many players have been treating Arsenal as a soft touch for years now.
Bellerin would be a relatively cheap way to show them that the candy store is closed.
For now, at the very least, leave him stewing until the end of the window and see where that ends up. The worst that can happen is that he ends up as an Arsenal player not in any of the squads – and then start fining him every time he’s late, or for not turning up to practice, being abroad etc so that he costs nothing. See how in-demand he is in a year.