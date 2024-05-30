Arsenal man gives an update on his future after announcing his exit

Cedric Soares is set to leave Arsenal at the end of next month. The Portuguese defender has been a fringe player for the Gunners over the last two seasons, despite being one of the first signings after Mikel Arteta’s arrival.

Soares could not secure a move in the last transfer window and decided to run down his contract, playing very little for the Gunners this term.

He has confirmed that he is not considering retirement and will look for a new club to continue his career.

Soares was once regarded as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League during his time at Southampton, which prompted Arsenal to sign him. However, his lack of game time in the past two seasons may make it challenging for him to attract interest from top clubs.

“I’m going to analyse. I’ll realise where the best solution is for me to continue on my path. Right now I’m very focused on my career, I want to keep playing for a few more years,” said Soares as quoted by O’Jogo.

“I feel pretty good, I’m 32. So my aim now is to find the right team, where I can continue to take the right steps and where I can be competitive.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares’ departure should have happened last season, but we wish him the best in his decision to keep playing.

