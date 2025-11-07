Arsenal man goes public with his desire to stay at the club

Leandro Trossard was rewarded with an improved contract at the start of this season as Arsenal recognised his growing importance to the team. Since joining the club, the Belgian attacker has become a vital figure under Mikel Arteta, consistently contributing with his creativity, energy and technical quality. Arteta’s confidence in Trossard is clear, as he regularly features in key matches and continues to perform at a high level whenever called upon.

Trossard appreciates the faith shown in him by both his manager and the club. However, despite signing an improved deal earlier in the season, the agreement only adjusted his salary and did not extend the length of his contract, which currently has around two years remaining. The forward is eager to remain at Arsenal beyond that period and is open about his desire to build a long-term future in North London.

Trossard’s Commitment to Arsenal

While discussions about a possible extension have not yet taken place, Trossard remains focused on contributing fully to the team’s success. He is determined to maintain his strong performances and help Arsenal in their pursuit of trophies this season. His professionalism and consistency have made him an important part of the squad’s attacking options, and his versatility has added significant depth to Arteta’s system.

Speaking as reported by The Sun, Trossard said, “I still have two years left and then we will see what the club wants as well, where do they see me, where I am at that point. But I’m loving life at Arsenal, I’m really happy to be here. It’s such a great club, obviously we’re in a good moment and I hope I can win things with Arsenal.”

A Bright Future Ahead

His comments reflect both his satisfaction with life at Arsenal and his ambition to achieve more with the team. Given his consistent performances and positive influence on and off the pitch, there is a strong possibility that the club will look to extend his stay. As Trossard continues to thrive under Arteta’s guidance, his long-term future at Arsenal appears increasingly promising, and both player and club share the same vision of continued success together.

