Arsenal man hailed as a class act after his internatiomal performance

Ben White has been praised for his performance while on England duty yesterday.

The Arsenal man was a part of a new-look England back-three that played against Switzerland.

He and debutant, Marc Guehi, gave a good account of themselves and they are now pushing Harry Maguire and John Stones for a place in Gareth Southgate’s team ahead of the World Cup.

The defender joined Arsenal in the summer and has helped the Gunners become more competitive with some very fine defensive displays.

They could make a return to the Champions League places by the end of this season and White deserves credit for how the club’s leaky defence has been fixed.

Writing in his Daily Mail Column, former Liverpool man, Danny Murphy says his emergence has been a big plus for the national team.

Adding: “White is a class act who can play at right-back or as a holding midfielder, a versatility which is a real positive.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some of us didn’t think White was good enough for our team when he first joined in the summer, but the defender has been a revelation at the back.

He is just in the first season of his long-term deal and that means we will still enjoy his talents for several more years.