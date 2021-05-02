Arsenal man hailed for his alertness and communication skills against Newcastle

Matt Ryan was in fine form as Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 earlier today.

The Australian joined the Gunners on loan from Brighton in the last transfer window after Alex Runarsson showed that they cannot trust him to be the club’s second-choice goalkeeper.

Ryan was handed the starting role in the game against the Magpies and he delivered a clean sheet.

He didn’t have so much to do in the game, in all fairness, but Football London captured some moments he had on the pitch which showed his alertness and his communication skills.

The report says the Aussie could be heard shouting “watch transition, I said it!” when a Newcastle runner was left untracked in the first half of the game.

The report also praises him for his quick thinking, which helps him to spark new attacks when he gets the ball.

Having previously had a spell on the books of Valencia in Spain, it also revealed that he communicated with the Brazilian defender, Gabriel Magalhaes in Spanish.

Ryan has been in fine form when he plays and he will hope the club makes his transfer permanent at the end of this season.

He has also shown the Gunners how good a backup goalkeeper should be, which means Runarsson will unlikely get a chance to play for them again with Ryan on their books.