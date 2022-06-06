Arsenal man has decided not to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer

Hector Bellerin has decided he won’t stay at Arsenal next season, and he could pick a new home to spend it in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender was at Real Betis on loan in the just-concluded term, but the Spanish club cannot make his transfers permanent for financial reasons.

Bellerin wants a return to the La Liga side, and he will push Arsenal to find an agreement with them.

However, Romano also added in a recent tweet that the full-back has interest from other clubs as well, and he could move to another team if Betis cannot sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin’s stint in Spain showed that he remains a top player, and any club that signs him will benefit from having the Spaniard in their squad.

With just a year left on his current deal at the Emirates, Arsenal has to allow him to leave on a cut-price fee if not on a free transfer.

If he stays, we don’t exactly gain anything, so it is much better we find a solution that allows him to leave the club as soon as possible.