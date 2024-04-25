Arsenal man has no fears ahead of the North London derby

Eddie Nketiah is confident ahead of Arsenal’s North London derby against Tottenham this weekend.

The Gunners travel to Spurs looking to secure a win, just as they did last season; perhaps a victory is even more important this term.

Mikel Arteta’s side has everything they need to win the game, but we all know derbies are some of the most unpredictable fixtures.

The Gunners know Spurs will not allow them to secure an easy win in front of their fans, so we can expect a tough battle in that fixture.

Nketiah will be eager to contribute and score his first goal in the fixture, which is one of the best feelings every Arsenal player can experience.

The striker also knows it will be hard to win there, but he is confident that he and his teammates can go there and get the result they need.

Nketiah tells Arsenal Media:

“Arsenal tend to do a bit better in the derbies so I’ve seen a lot of wins, I’ve played in a few myself and it was quite memorable the one I started in last season. The team had a good win and performance and that was a really nice feeling so I’m going there with full confidence that hopefully this year we can replicate it. Why not?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The North London Derby will always be a tricky fixture for us to play, and this will probably be the most complicated.

However, our boys have quietly been outstanding and they can secure another win at Spurs.

