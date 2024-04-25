Arsenal man has no fears ahead of the North London derby

Eddie Nketiah is confident ahead of Arsenal’s North London derby against Tottenham this weekend.
The Gunners travel to Spurs looking to secure a win, just as they did last season; perhaps a victory is even more important this term.
Mikel Arteta’s side has everything they need to win the game, but we all know derbies are some of the most unpredictable fixtures.
The Gunners know Spurs will not allow them to secure an easy win in front of their fans, so we can expect a tough battle in that fixture.
Nketiah will be eager to contribute and score his first goal in the fixture, which is one of the best feelings every Arsenal player can experience.
The striker also knows it will be hard to win there, but he is confident that he and his teammates can go there and get the result they need.
Nketiah tells Arsenal Media:
“Arsenal tend to do a bit better in the derbies so I’ve seen a lot of wins, I’ve played in a few myself and it was quite memorable the one I started in last season. The team had a good win and performance and that was a really nice feeling so I’m going there with full confidence that hopefully this year we can replicate it. Why not?”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The North London Derby will always be a tricky fixture for us to play, and this will probably be the most complicated.
However, our boys have quietly been outstanding and they can secure another win at Spurs.
Goodness knows what Nketiah thinks it is do to with him! He wont be playing and no part, save just perhaps a few measly late minutes when all others are tired. He wont be here next season either and is not in any way a player one can take much notice of.
He is not Arsenal level and that is , RATHER LATE IN THE DAY FOR SOME OF US, blindingly obvious.
I wish him well when ,as he will,he leaves this summer.
I think Arteta will as usual as seen in recent past Arsenal matches in the Epl this season. Bench Eddie Nkethia this time for the NLD match next Sunday. But he may but just may bring him off the bench to have a cameo participation in the match.
For most certainly, Arteta will start Karl Havertz centrally for Spurs. But if not due to an unforeseen reason, he will start GJesus for the match.
The Arsenal starting XI team for Spurs on Sunday is predictably known by us Gooners ahead of the match kickoff likely as follows.
Raya;
White Saliba Magalhaes Tomiyansu;
Partey;
Rice Ddegaard;
Saka Havertz Trossard.
Can this Arsenal staring XI team for Spurs be bettered to start the match and beat Spurs? I doubt it if can be bettered.
What is happening at the Amex between Brighton and Man City? The Seagulls have allowed the Citizens to race to an 0-2 goals lead in the match at 17th and 26th minutes through De Bruyne and Foden.
But can Brighton do us Arsenal a favour in the match, to come back in it. And get a draw or even beat Man City?
SAA
That is looking extremely unlikely
Trying to play out from the back for the third goal was only ever going to end in tears