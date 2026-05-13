Arsenal man has now been ruled out for the rest of the season

Ben White has reportedly been ruled out for the remainder of the season, dealing a major blow to Arsenal at a crucial stage of their campaign. The defender’s injury means the Gunners are currently without a recognised right back as they continue their pursuit of both the Premier League and Champions League titles.
White had stepped up impressively in recent weeks following the absence of Jurrien Timber, who has already missed a significant number of matches through injury. With Timber unavailable, White had taken on increased responsibility in the position, although concerns had grown that the workload could eventually take its toll physically.
Arsenal Dealt Defensive Blow
The defender has been one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers this season and played an important role in the club’s success across all competitions. His consistency, versatility, and defensive quality have made him a key figure under Mikel Arteta.
White suffered the injury during Arsenal’s recent match against West Ham United and was unable to complete the game. Initial concerns suggested the issue could be serious, although there had remained hope within the club that the damage would not end his campaign prematurely.
However, as reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now reportedly confirmed that the injury is severe enough to keep White sidelined for the rest of the season.
Rice Could Fill In At Right Back
The timing of the setback is particularly damaging for Arsenal, who are now just three wins away from potentially securing a historic Premier League and Champions League double.
With both White and Timber unavailable, Arsenal may now have little choice but to use another player out of position for the remaining matches of the campaign. Declan Rice has already been mentioned as a possible option to fill the role at right back until the end of the season.
Rice’s versatility and physical presence could make him a dependable temporary solution, although Arsenal will undoubtedly miss White’s natural defensive qualities and experience during one of the most important periods in the club’s recent history.
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Rice as RB? Please no, say it isn’t so.
So blowing up and lessening the midfield is the answer? Tried that and the play and productivity was appalling.
How about Mosquera at RB?
How about Calafiori at RB? (if healthy, he can play both sides as fullback)
How about Hincapie at RB?
Any of the above would be better selections than playing an elite midfielder (potentially Ballon D’or winner) out of position at RB. Talking about cutting off your nose to spite your face, why do our opponents a favor?
What utterly and completely foolish thing to suggest. Am I actually reading this from an Arsenal fan page? Rice at RB?
Who remembers Party at RB? How did that work out? Who remembers MLS at RB? And whatever in this world happened to Mosquera? Isn’t this the exact reason why he was signed? Good thing you’re not the one who will be in the dugout for those matches.
Loosing BW (or any other player for that matter) to an injury is never a good thing. But we have enough options to keep Rice where we need him most. Mosquera, Calafiori, Hincapie as already suggested. Plus we can play Saliba there with either Mosquera or Hincapie at CB