Arsenal man has now been ruled out for the rest of the season

Ben White has reportedly been ruled out for the remainder of the season, dealing a major blow to Arsenal at a crucial stage of their campaign. The defender’s injury means the Gunners are currently without a recognised right back as they continue their pursuit of both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

White had stepped up impressively in recent weeks following the absence of Jurrien Timber, who has already missed a significant number of matches through injury. With Timber unavailable, White had taken on increased responsibility in the position, although concerns had grown that the workload could eventually take its toll physically.

Arsenal Dealt Defensive Blow

The defender has been one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers this season and played an important role in the club’s success across all competitions. His consistency, versatility, and defensive quality have made him a key figure under Mikel Arteta.

White suffered the injury during Arsenal’s recent match against West Ham United and was unable to complete the game. Initial concerns suggested the issue could be serious, although there had remained hope within the club that the damage would not end his campaign prematurely.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now reportedly confirmed that the injury is severe enough to keep White sidelined for the rest of the season.

Rice Could Fill In At Right Back

The timing of the setback is particularly damaging for Arsenal, who are now just three wins away from potentially securing a historic Premier League and Champions League double.

With both White and Timber unavailable, Arsenal may now have little choice but to use another player out of position for the remaining matches of the campaign. Declan Rice has already been mentioned as a possible option to fill the role at right back until the end of the season.

Rice’s versatility and physical presence could make him a dependable temporary solution, although Arsenal will undoubtedly miss White’s natural defensive qualities and experience during one of the most important periods in the club’s recent history.

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