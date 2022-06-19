Arsenal man has only one club in mind as he pushes to leave

Hector Bellerin is certainly leaving Arsenal this summer and his fine form while on loan at Real Betis gives Arsenal a chance to sell him to the highest bidder.

The right-back is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and his future will be decided again in the coming days.

Several clubs are interested in him, including Fiorentina and AS Roma. This means Arsenal can make as much as 10m euros from his sale.

However, the Spaniard could spoil that plan because Estadio Deportivo as, reported by Sport Witness, claims Bellerin is only dreaming of returning to Betis.

His season with them was a dream come true and he enjoyed the time so much he wants to go back there.

This could become a problem for Arsenal because the La Liga side is not offering as much money as the Italian clubs.

Bellerin knows he has to play for a club that loves him next and he enjoyed that at Betis.

A move to Italy might be too risky and backfire, but he will certainly get a warm reception when he goes back to Seville to play for Betis.

