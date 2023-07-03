Arsenal man has rejected Newcastle to remain at the Emirates

Reiss Nelson is on the verge of signing a fresh contract with Arsenal, as the club has successfully convinced him to extend his tenure with them.

The talented winger was expected to leave Arsenal at the conclusion of the previous season, as his existing contract was set to expire.

This situation attracted the interest of several clubs, who engaged in talks to acquire him as a free agent.

Newcastle United and AC Milan made late attempts to secure the services of the promising winger, with Nelson reportedly turning down at least one contract offer from Arsenal.

However, according to Shields Gazette, he is now poised to prolong his stay with the Gunners after reaching an agreement on the terms of a new contract under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping Nelson can be considered a major win for us because the Englishman remains one player we can rely on.

He has struggled for regular game time recently but is still young enough to become a top player for us.

If he stays fit and does well in pre-season, he might become one of our key men in the upcoming season and that should be enough reason for him to be very motivated to do well.

