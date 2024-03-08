Arsenal man has to convince his national team boss to take him to Euro 2024

Jorginho has been showcasing excellent form in recent weeks, proving his utility to Arsenal. Amidst Mikel Arteta’s team’s impressive performances in 2024, the midfielder has stood out as one of their top performers, particularly in the absence of the injured Thomas Partey. His contributions have been so impactful that Arsenal fans are urging the club to secure a new contract for him.

While Arsenal is reportedly working on extending his contract, Jorginho’s focus is also on the upcoming Euro 2024, where he aims to compete for Italy. Having played a pivotal role in Italy’s Euro 2020 victory and earning close consideration for the Ballon d’Or, Jorginho faces a new challenge under Italy’s new manager, Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti is allowing every player to showcase their abilities and earn a spot in the squad for Euro 2024. Calciomercato reports that Jorginho is not guaranteed a place in Italy’s contingent under the new manager. The midfielder will need to prove his worth in the coming months, with the competition only about 100 days away, to secure his spot in Italy’s squad for Euro 2024.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho will perform even better for us in the coming weeks now that he has to prove why he should be in the Italy squad for the Euros.

————————————————————-

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…