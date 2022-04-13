Arsenal man hopes to improve his relationship with the club’s fans

Granit Xhaka has opened up on his relationship with the Arsenal fans and admits he wants to be closer to them.

The midfielder fell out with the fans in 2019 and nearly left the club in the winter transfer window of 2020.

Then new manager, Mikel Arteta, convinced him to remain at the Emirates, but he was stripped of the captain’s armband.

The midfielder has remained a key component of Arteta’s team, and he even signed a contract extension that could see him stay at the club until 2025.

But has the time since he fell out with the fans drawn him closer to them again? He tells The Players’ Tribune:

‘I want to have a better relationship with the people outside, with the fans.

‘To be closer with them. We never meet them, we never have a conversation with them. They are only seeing us on the pitch, for 90 minutes, and goodbye.

Adding: ‘I didn’t sign a new contract to be here for… enjoy my time and that’s it.

‘No, no, I want to achieve something with this club, something special. And before that, I don’t leave.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka will struggle to win over the fans again because he also performs inconsistently for the team.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man doesn’t help his image with his costly mistakes and persistent sending offs.

But he still has the backing of his manager, and that is all he needs for now.