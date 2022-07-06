Arsenal man ignoring interested clubs after choosing his next destination

Hector Bellerin has refused to change his stance on a return to Real Betis in this transfer window.

The full-back spent the last season on loan at the Spanish club after being declared surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

He is in the final year of his Arsenal deal, and the club wants to offload him.

He impressed in Spain, so the likes of AS Roma and Villarreal have shown an interest in him in recent weeks.

However, the full-back is only interested in moving back to Seville to link up with Betis.

Estadio Deportivo claims he has received offers from other teams, but he is not interested and only wants his loan club.

This means Arsenal will be forced to accept the amount the La Liga club will offer to them.

Bellerin’s fine spell on loan at Betis should have been a great opportunity for us to make some money from his sale.

However, if he insists on joining only them, we will miss out on decent money and he is one player that has to be offloaded from the squad at the Emirates very soon.

It would be interesting to see how much Betis will offer to us to add him to their squad.

