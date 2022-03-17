Arsenal man insists Arteta is showing the qualities of a great manager

Gabriel Martinelli enjoys working with Mikel Arteta and he has tipped the Spanish manager to become one of the best in the world.
The attacker is one of his gaffer’s most trusted players and he has a lot more to learn.
When Arteta joined the club in 2019, he had never managed a senior team on his own before and was only showing promise as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
There were doubts about his ability to lead Arsenal back to the top of English football.
However, those have been put aside now as his team progresses and is now on the cusp of ending this campaign inside the top four.
Martinelli has benefitted from having him as a manager and lavished praise on the former midfielder in a recent interview.
He told AS: “He is an excellent coach and also a great person.
“He always brings us new things, different ways of playing so that we have variations within the game.
“He is a person who helps me a lot and who is always with the group, creating a very good atmosphere. I think he is a coach who will be very successful in his career.”
Arteta is one of the top class coaches around now and we would soon have to fight to keep him in London.
The club would be smart to hand him a new deal as soon as possible because it is clear he knows what he is doing.
Good to know that the kids are enjoying life under him,that’s why i think he can’t successfully coach an older and experienced players the earlier he knows the better so let’s stick to the plan of buying young and exciting players but someone i’d like us to sign in dm is ceballos and permanently this time around to replace elneny he will be a great addition.he is better than xhaka going forward even an upgrade.would have made the difference last night.
After going 0-3 last August I don’t recall Gabriel or any of the players saying Arteta was on track to be a great manager. I only recall 99% of people saying Arteta was clueless and how he ought to clean out his locker 🙂 I was one of the very few who remained confident of Arteta’s ability to turn things around. Taking the team from rock bottom to favourite for top 4 has been a fantastic achievement for Arteta. But the road becomes very tough now. City and as Liverpool showed last night are not going away anytime soon. Chelsea’s new owners will want silverware. Man U expect the title every season. Conte has arrived at Spurs. Saudi Utd will try and buy the league. Westham are pushing top 4 now. Wolves have a brilliant young manager. Gerrard presently at Villa reminds me of Arteta. Both had long and distinguished careers missing one vital ingredient, league titles. Now Arteta at Arsenal and Gerrard when he takes over fom Klopp will want to salve that 20 year PL titleless hurt. Coincidentally they go head to head on Saturday a portent of a long power struggle for top dog in the future perhaps?
Compared to most managers of the EPL Arteta is doing better…the table proves it…..all teams should drop points before the season ends….Arsenal Will get top 4….we can beat all the teams below us