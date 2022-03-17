Arsenal man insists Arteta is showing the qualities of a great manager

Gabriel Martinelli enjoys working with Mikel Arteta and he has tipped the Spanish manager to become one of the best in the world.

The attacker is one of his gaffer’s most trusted players and he has a lot more to learn.

When Arteta joined the club in 2019, he had never managed a senior team on his own before and was only showing promise as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

There were doubts about his ability to lead Arsenal back to the top of English football.

However, those have been put aside now as his team progresses and is now on the cusp of ending this campaign inside the top four.

Martinelli has benefitted from having him as a manager and lavished praise on the former midfielder in a recent interview.

He told AS: “He is an excellent coach and also a great person.

“He always brings us new things, different ways of playing so that we have variations within the game.

“He is a person who helps me a lot and who is always with the group, creating a very good atmosphere. I think he is a coach who will be very successful in his career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of the top class coaches around now and we would soon have to fight to keep him in London.

The club would be smart to hand him a new deal as soon as possible because it is clear he knows what he is doing.

