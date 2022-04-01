Arsenal man insists every game is like a final now

Cedric Soares has revealed that Arsenal is focusing on winning one game at a time as they move towards a return to the Champions League.

The Gunners haven’t been in the competition since 2017 and have been battling hard to get back into it for a long time now.

This season has been hard, but Mikel Arteta’s side is mounting a serious yet surprising bid to return to Europe’s elite club competition.

They have held on to the fourth spot on the league table for some time now and will make it theirs if they keep getting the wins before this season ends.

Soares has stood in for the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu in recent weeks and he says they are taking every game like a final now.

He said via O Jogo: “It’s important to believe in the idea of the club and the coach. We have achieved positive results and that is the path we want to continue.

“We have to look at each game as a final. Then, at the end, we will have time to do these maths and see if we can achieve this objective, but it would be excellent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The mindset Soares has just revealed is exactly what we need to reach our goal at the end of this campaign.

We might not win all our remaining matches, but we can try and we will need to enter each game intent on winning before we can achieve that.