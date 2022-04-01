Arsenal man insists every game is like a final now

Cedric Soares has revealed that Arsenal is focusing on winning one game at a time as they move towards a return to the Champions League.
The Gunners haven’t been in the competition since 2017 and have been battling hard to get back into it for a long time now.
This season has been hard, but Mikel Arteta’s side is mounting a serious yet surprising bid to return to Europe’s elite club competition.
They have held on to the fourth spot on the league table for some time now and will make it theirs if they keep getting the wins before this season ends.
Soares has stood in for the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu in recent weeks and he says they are taking every game like a final now.
He said via O Jogo: “It’s important to believe in the idea of the club and the coach. We have achieved positive results and that is the path we want to continue.
“We have to look at each game as a final. Then, at the end, we will have time to do these maths and see if we can achieve this objective, but it would be excellent.”
The mindset Soares has just revealed is exactly what we need to reach our goal at the end of this campaign.
We might not win all our remaining matches, but we can try and we will need to enter each game intent on winning before we can achieve that.
At this point in the season we have a great opportunity to finish in 4th; 3rd might be too bold.
We can’t match City or Liverpool (I look at the entirety of the season not a single match), but are certainly a strong competitor in the level below.
I like what I read from Cedric, and staying focused on the opponent in front of you rather than those around you is key.
Cedric has shown to be surprisingly capable filling in for Tomi, but make no mistake, we are a better team with Tomi in the back line. Tomi has been the best defender and most consistent for me this year, more so than White or Tierney who tend to draw the headlines.
I would even go so far as to say that he is our bargain of the Summer. I enjoy how he plays the game; no nonsense just business attitude, and someone who’s character is what we appreciate at Arsenal.
Congrats to the boss who just claimed the pl manager of the month,many more to come as he leads us to the remaining cup finals,COYG.