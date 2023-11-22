Arsenal man insists he does not have the time to respond to critics

Gabriel Jesus made a comeback to the field as Argentina defeated Brazil in their recent World Cup qualifying game. The striker had been sidelined with an injury since Arsenal faced Sevilla in the Champions League in Seville.

Jesus is a key player for both his club and country and played in the crucial game for a Brazil side in desperate need of a victory. However, despite his efforts, Argentina emerged victorious, leading to increased criticisms of Jesus’s performance.

While he consistently contributes significantly for Arsenal, Jesus has often faced challenges in making a notable impact for his national team, rendering him one of the most criticised players in the squad.

Following the game against Argentina, Jesus insisted that he cares very little about responding to critics, emphasising his focus on contributing to the team and his return to action after the injury.

The striker said, as quoted by Terra:

“There are things that I don’t control. I train, I look for, I try, I move, I help the team. The goal is inevitable. I believe it’s not my strong point, but I score goals and I’m there to score goal.

“When I come back, it will happen. It’s work. I work quietly, I’m not one to respond to criticism, I’m not one to be happy for praise. I was, I won’t be anymore.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has not met expectations internationally in the last few months, but the striker is surely a player we trust at the Emirates.

If he keeps delivering top performances for us, we will remain happy and hopefully, he will bring the league title to the Emirates this term.

