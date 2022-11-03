Arsenal man insists he is going nowhere despite rumours

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has no desire to leave the club and insists he just needs a pen to sign a new contract.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the key fixtures in the current Arsenal team as they compete at the top of the Premier League table.

The attacker has been so impressive it is hard to see anyone bench him in the starting XI any time soon.

Arsenal will reward him with a new deal, but he has not signed one yet amidst interest from clubs outside the Emirates.

Some fans are worried that another team could poach him from them, but the former Ituano man insists he is an Arsenal man and is going nowhere.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘I’m very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything about Arsenal. I want to stay. I’m very happy.

‘They just need a pen.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is one player we cannot lose and it is refreshing to hear him say he is committed to the club.

The attacker has been such an important part of our success story this season and we need him to continue performing well for us as a team.