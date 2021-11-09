Arsenal man is a Plan B transfer target for Italian giants

Alexandre Lacazette is approaching the end of his Arsenal career and the Frenchman has been in the news for much of the last few weeks.

As he continues to be involved in Arsenal’s matches, we should expect news about his future to continue to be in our faces.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for him and the latest is Juventus.

The Italian giants need a new top striker after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean are simply not doing enough for the club to bank on them.

Calciomercato says their number target is a player that Arsenal also wants – Dusan Vlahovic.

However, there is a lot of competition for his signature and that has forced the Old Ladies to look at alternatives.

One of them is Lacazette, whom the report claims is now a serious Plan B among other players.

Arsenal remains keen on Vlahovic and they would be more than happy to send Lacazette to Juve even in the January transfer window if that would make the Italians abandon their pursuit of the Serbian.

The report also mentioned several other players who Juve could sign apart from the Arsenal target and the Gunners would hope they move for any of them instead of the Serbian.