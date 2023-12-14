Arsenal man is AC Milan’s most important target for January

AC Milan is reportedly determined not to give up on their pursuit of Arsenal’s defender Jakub Kiwior. Despite perceived reluctance from Arsenal to engage in a deal, it appears that AC Milan will make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Kiwior, who hasn’t received the expected amount of playing time since joining Arsenal, is the subject of interest from AC Milan. Having previously played in the Italian top flight with Spezia, Kiwior’s experience in Serie A makes him an appealing target for AC Milan.

The Italian club aims to provide a solution to Kiwior’s lack of playing time at Arsenal by bringing him into their squad. While Arsenal has maintained that he is not for sale, AC Milan remains hopeful that he could be swayed to leave if given the opportunity.

According to a report on Sport Witness, AC Milan has identified Kiwior as their primary target to bolster their defence in the January transfer window. The report suggests that AC Milan is committed to making every effort within their power to secure a deal and add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can understand why Milan is pushing to sign Kiwior, and he might also consider the prospect of returning to Italy, as he has struggled in England so far.

But we certainly cannot sell anyone in January unless we will sign a replacement for them immediately.

