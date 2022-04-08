Arsenal man is close to dumping England for another nation ahead of World Cup

Eddie Nketiah is set to dump England for Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal striker is England’s record goal-scorer at youth level, but his senior Arsenal career has failed to take off.

This has denied him the chance to get noticed by the England national team manager Gareth Southgate.

He was in fine form in the Carabao Cup this season, but he rarely plays in the Premier League and looks set to leave the Gunners in the summer.

Before he does that, he is likely to have switched his international allegiance to Ghana, according to Ghana Soccer Net.

The African nation has just qualified for the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they are looking for the best eligible players who can join their squad.

Although he was born in England, Nketiah qualifies to play for them because his parents are from there.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A player’s international allegiance is usually a small matter for his club because the individual decides which country he wants to play for and the club supports him.

If Nketiah feels he would have a better international career with the Black Stars, we can only wish him the best of luck.