Arsenal man is desperate for a move to Italian side

Sokratis is desperate to leave Arsenal for Napoli and that is all the Greek defender can think about right now, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Sokratis will become one of the victims of Arsenal’s recruitment drive this summer as Mikel Arteta gets his team ready for the new season.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window and after signing Gabriel from Lille, it has become obvious that some of their centre backs will have to leave.

After adding William Saliba to the January arrival of Pablo Mari it means that old stalwarts like the Greek defender will be needed less often in the coming campaign.

The report claims that the former Borussia Dortmund man has his heart set on a move to Naples and that he has been in contact with his friend Kostas Manolas who plays for the Italian side.

Arsenal has hardly used him since Arteta became the club’s manager and when the Spaniard did use him before the end of last season, he played out of position as a right-back.

Arteta is unlikely to stand in his way as he looks for a move away and the Gunners will hope to get a good amount of money to invest elsewhere.