Arsenal man is finally discharged from hospital

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital following his stabbing in Italy some weeks ago.

The Spaniard is spending this season on loan at Monza after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates.

He was unfortunate to be one of the victims of a man who went on a stabbing spree at a mall in Italy, but he survived without a serious injury.

The defender was swiftly operated on and has been recovering since then as he bids to return to the football pitch as soon as he can.

A report via Football London reveals he is recovering faster than expected and has now started using the treadmill to speed up his return to active action.

It claims he could now be back fit enough for selection again in the middle of next month, with Monza keen to have his experience back on the pitch.

Mari is one of the best players at his current club and they have missed his influence and experience in the weeks he has been unable to play.

Luckily, the World Cup break means he has not missed many games for them and could now be a key part of the squad in the second half of the season when football returns.

