Arsenal man is helping Chelsea’s 18-year-old signing

Matt Turner has played only one match for the Arsenal team since he joined them in the summer, but he was one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS before he made the move.

The American wants to displace Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s first choice, but that would be easier said than done and we expect him to be in goal only in the cup matches.

He did well in his only appearance so far against FC Zurich and hopes for more.

Even though he hasn’t been playing often, he is a respected goalie in the US and the incoming Chelsea signing, Gabriel Slonina, is learning a few things from him.

The 18-year-old, who is currently at Chicago Fire on loan from the Blues until the end of this year, tells the MLS website:

“He [Turner] just told me that even when he was young, he made a lot of mistakes.

“And I’m going to make mistakes young in my career and they’re going to be highlighted because a lot of the times, it’s sad to say, but a lot of people look for mistakes to have something to talk about.

“He just told me to keep going and trusting in the path, keep working every single day and you’ll find that form again. He was a big help.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Turner is 28, and he has been playing football for much longer than Slonina, so it is smart for the teenager to learn things from him.

This also shows the new Arsenal goalie is a respected man in football circles in America.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids