Arsenal man is in the top three of players with errors leading to a goal

Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White have formed a solid defensive partnership at Arsenal, which has helped the club return to form in this campaign.

Both defenders joined under Mikel Arteta and they are a part of the reason it is clear the former midfielder is doing a great job.

Overall, Arsenal has been solid at the back. However, a new stat reveals that Gabriel has been more error-prone than most fans probably realise.

Whoscored revealed, as posted by a thread on Reddit, that the Arsenal man ranks third for the players with the most errors leading to a goal since the 2020/2021 season.

The Brazilian has played in 52 league matches since that time and made 6 errors leading to a goal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans will be surprised by this revelation because Gabriel has been one of the finest defenders in England’s top flight.

However, this also shows that he is not perfect and still has some work to do to become less error-prone.

For a 24-year-old, he has done more than enough good to focus on and he still has time to become an even better player in the future.

If we secure a top-four finish, he would experience playing in the Champions League and that will also aid his development.

