Arsenal man is keen on winning World Cup place despite struggles

Kai Havertz has endured a frustrating year marked by injuries and limited opportunities, having played fewer than ten league games across the whole of 2025. That statistic underlines just how difficult the period has been for the attacker, who is now determined to change the narrative and provide greater value for Arsenal going forward. His absence has been felt, and both the player and the club will be eager to see a stronger contribution in the months ahead.

The German forward remains motivated to turn things around, particularly as Arsenal continue to assess their attacking options. With Viktor Gyokeres struggling to adapt fully to the demands of the Premier League, there is a growing belief among some observers that Havertz could yet move ahead of him in the pecking order and establish himself as the first-choice option at the Emirates Stadium.

Competition and Opportunity at Arsenal

Havertz has previously demonstrated that he can be trusted in important moments, but consistent game time will be essential if he is to prove that he offers more than Gyokeres. Injuries have prevented him from building momentum, yet his quality has never been in doubt. A return to action in the coming weeks would give him the chance to reassert himself and show that he can still be a decisive figure for the Gunners.

According to Sport Witness, Havertz is eager for a fresh start in 2026, fully aware that 2025 has been a disappointing year by his own standards. He has accepted the setbacks he has faced and is focused on resetting both physically and mentally as he looks ahead.

International Ambitions Driving Recovery

Beyond club football, Havertz has a clear international objective. His immediate ambition is to earn a place in the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America. He remains an important player for his country, and returning to full fitness is central to keeping that status.

If Havertz can stay fit for a sustained period after his recovery, his chances of making the squad would increase significantly. With regular performances at club level, he could even push for a starting role, giving him added motivation to ensure that the coming year marks a decisive improvement in his fortunes.