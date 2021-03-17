Arsenal man is more than happy to extend his contract

Mohamed Elneny has insisted that he would gladly sign a new contract at Arsenal.
The Egyptian spent last season on loan at Besiktas and he was expected to leave the Gunners in the summer once again.
However, his early season form convinced Mikel Arteta to keep him for this campaign and he has proven to be a valuable squad member.
The arrival of Thomas Partey has seen him struggle to earn a regular place in the team this season, but when he has been called upon, he has shown his worth.
He recently scored an amazing goal in the Europa League for the Gunners to show that he is a capable player.
His current deal is quickly running out and the Gunners will have to decide if they want to keep him, sell him or allow him to leave for free.
On his part, the former Basel man wants an extended stay in north London and he isn’t shy to admit it.
In a recent interview, he was asked if he would love to remain at Arsenal, he said, via the Irish Examiner:
“Of course, for me I am always loyal to Arsenal,” he said when asked about signing a new contract.
“If Arsenal say to me: ‘Sign a new contract’, of course I would be happy to do this.”
He earns very little and if he is happy to continue with that then why not? My only issue is he takes up a non-homegrown space. However, when compared with Torreira (who we could probably get £20m for, Ceballos (though he would cost £20m) or a vastly improved player (which would cost £40m) The holding midfield is definitely an area that needs sorting out.
Partey – obviously a keeper
Xhaka – new contract or sell for 25m
Ceballos – return or buy for 20m
Elneny – new contract or sell for 5m
Torreira – new contract or sell for 20m
Guendozi – new contract or sell for 20m
Maitland-Niles – new contract or sell for 20m
Willock – new contract or sell for 15m
Smith-Rowe – obvious keeper
Odegarrd – return or buy for 40m
Plenty of “or’s” Hedging ALL your bets then?
We made a 50m loss last year and have lost hundreds of millions letting players leave for free.
This summer we have a chance to remedy that (a bit) and sell average players who have welcomed their stay (Elneny, Xhaka, Chambers). No new contracts, just sell them and we can bring in players who can improve us further.
The thought of keeping Elneny frightens me. He is not particularly young or skillful but a decent grafted. Arsenal has been relying on low tech players. Players who are no here no there type resulting in lowering our level. Many clubs have gone past us and we seem to be going backwards. We dont seem to replace e gem with another. There was a time the position Elneny occupy was held by a gem called Gilberto. He left and we’ve been recruiting players no one can respect, opponents or colleagues.
Please restore confidence otherwise our club is going nowhere.
Please restore confidence otherwise our club is going nowhere.