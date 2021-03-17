Arsenal man is more than happy to extend his contract

Mohamed Elneny has insisted that he would gladly sign a new contract at Arsenal.

The Egyptian spent last season on loan at Besiktas and he was expected to leave the Gunners in the summer once again.

However, his early season form convinced Mikel Arteta to keep him for this campaign and he has proven to be a valuable squad member.

The arrival of Thomas Partey has seen him struggle to earn a regular place in the team this season, but when he has been called upon, he has shown his worth.

He recently scored an amazing goal in the Europa League for the Gunners to show that he is a capable player.

His current deal is quickly running out and the Gunners will have to decide if they want to keep him, sell him or allow him to leave for free.

On his part, the former Basel man wants an extended stay in north London and he isn’t shy to admit it.

In a recent interview, he was asked if he would love to remain at Arsenal, he said, via the Irish Examiner:

“Of course, for me I am always loyal to Arsenal,” he said when asked about signing a new contract.

“If Arsenal say to me: ‘Sign a new contract’, of course I would be happy to do this.”