Arsenal man is named ‘the big disappointment’ of the international window

The Belgian media cannot get over the terrible performance of Leandro Trossard during the international break.

The attacker linked up with his country as one of the most in-form players in Europe this year as the Gunners bid to win the league.

He had been praised for delivering game-winning assists for the club before the break and Belgians hoped he would take that form with him into the break.

However, Trossard was terrible when he started their game against Sweden and was slated for his performance.

The Red Devils’ new manager Domenico Tedesco then benched him for the game against Germany and only introduced the attacker later in the game.

Yet he was still disappointing and Walfoot said he was ‘the big disappointment’ for his national team and he ‘really did not make a good impression’ on the new national team manager.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even Trossard will admit he did not do well in the last international break.

However, the most important thing for us as a club is that he returned without an injury.

The attacker has been doing well for us and his struggles on the international stage could be because of a change of system, so it will not be surprising if he hits top form on his return to club football this weekend.

Watch our brilliant Arsenal Women beat Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals (World class strike from Frida Maanum!)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…