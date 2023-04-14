Arsenal man is now the most in-form player in the Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli has been rated the most in-form player in the Premier League by WhoScored.

The Brazilian has been scoring some vital goals for the Gunners in the last few weeks and they have been responsible for keeping Arsenal at the top of the league table.

Martinelli has cemented his place as the first choice on the left side of the Gunners’ attack.

However, earlier in 2023, he was benched in favour of January signing Leandro Trossard, who was in a good moment at the time.

But Martinelli has won back his place and is now being hailed as the most in-form man in England.

In the rating, the Brazilian scored 8.06 and WhoScored wrote:

“Gabriel Martinelli is presently the Premier League’s form player. After a six-game run without a goal to kick off 2023, the Brazilian has been electric in front of goal in recent weeks.

“Indeed, Martinelli has been directly involved in a goal in seven of his last eight league outings, while three of his four best rated league performances this season have come in his last six appearances, with Martinelli doing all he can to fire Arsenal to the title.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is now proving to be a key man for us, although we never doubted his capabilities.

We need everyone to be in good shape in these last few weeks of the term and Martinelli has stepped up superbly.