Arsenal man is prepared to join Napoli when this season ends

Arsenal are expected to offload several players at the end of this season, and one of those set to depart could be Leandro Trossard, with the Gunners reportedly believing they can replace him with a stronger option in the market.

The Belgian may not always be viewed as the most exciting player, but he has been one of the most effective attackers in the Arsenal squad and has regularly delivered important contributions whenever called upon.

Arsenal Planning Squad Changes

Mikel Arteta’s side is working hard to ensure the squad remains competitive with the right balance of players, and the end of the season is expected to bring significant decisions regarding personnel.

Several Arsenal players may feel this could be their final campaign at the club, with changes anticipated as the team looks to improve again during the summer transfer window.

Trossard is now among those expected to leave, with Arsenal reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Nico Williams as part of their plans to refresh the attacking unit.

A move for a new wide player would suggest the club are seeking more pace, directness and long-term upside in forward areas.

Napoli Showing Interest

According to Football365, Arsenal and Trossard have agreed that he will leave the club at the end of this term, while Napoli is already showing strong interest in signing him.

The Serie A side has admired the Belgian for some time and is now expected to accelerate their pursuit, encouraged by the possibility of a summer transfer becoming realistic.

Napoli could view Trossard as an experienced attacker capable of making an immediate impact, while Arsenal may see the deal as an opportunity to generate funds for reinvestment elsewhere in the squad.

If an agreement can be reached, the transfer may prove beneficial for both parties. Arsenal would move forward with planned squad upgrades, while Trossard could secure a prominent new role in Italy at the next stage of his career.